Lady Antlers down SA Wagner

SAN ANTONIO -- The Lady Antlers completed their District 26-5A soccer sweep of San Antonio Wagner for the season when Tivy beat the Thunderbirds 3-0 on Tuesday, March 7.
Stella Hendricks scored two goals on the same number of shots.
Rowyn Bowlby had the other goal, and assisted on one of Hendricks’ scores.
Ashley Cale also assisted, and goalie Taylor McCrory only had to make one save.
Tivy previously beat Wagner 8-0 when the two faced off at Antler Stadium during first round action.
