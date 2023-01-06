Tivy advances to title match in Antler Soccer Classic tourney

Tivy advanced to the championship match of its own Antler Soccer Classic by virtue of wins over Uvalde and Sharyland Pioneer on Thursday.
The title game will be Saturday at 2 p.m. against whomever advances from Friday’s contests.
Uvalde fell 6-1 to the Antlers in their first contest when Will Robinson’s two goals were complimented by one apiece scored from Bhodey Miller, Fern Manzano, Ian Jacome, and Jake Zirkel.
Miller led assist with two, and one each came from Robinson, and Sebastian Samardak.
Julian Rhodes with three saves, and Tomas Robledo with two split time at goal.
Against Pioneer in a 4-3 win, Tivy received single goals from Miller, Robinson, Kavon
Casillas, and Jacome.
Miller, Robinson, and Manzano all had assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.