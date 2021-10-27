Lady Hawks can't hold off Castle Hills

Our Lady of the Hills College Prep closed out the home portion of its volleyball schedule with a three-set loss to San Antonio Castle Hills, 13-25, 20-25, 8-25, on Tuesday night at Cailloux Gym..
Lady Hawk seniors Akemi Gutierrez, Fey Jung, Avery Morris and Erica Guzman played their final matches at home and have one final match in store Thursday in San Antonio against Keystone. Gutierrez had 13 digs. Jung had three blocks. Morris 14 digs. Guzman spelled various spots in the lineup at times during each set.
Prior to being at home, the Lady Hawks were at New Braunfels Christian Academy which dealt OLH a loss 25-3, 25-11, 25-8, and faced Keystone before taking on NBCA.
The match against Keystone was in OLH home gym. Scores went 25-8, 25-4, 25-12 for Keystone.
Ellie Cummings had seven kills and four assists for OLH. Taylor Bloom had four blocks, Jess Mendiola had 16 digs, and Maya Mein had two digs and three assists.
Against NBCA, Morris had 10 digs, Jung three blocks and Brooke Johns two aces for Lady Hawks' highlights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.