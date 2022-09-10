Lady Hawks struggle against Sacred Heart

HALLETTSVILLE -- Our Lady of the Hills fell to 0-2 in the District 5-2A volleyball race when the Lady Hawks struggled against Hallettsville Sacred Heart on Thursday, losing 25-13, 25-11, 25-7.
Corbyn Loftin knocked down three kills. Maya Mein finished with five assists and Taylor Bloom soloed three blocks.
OLH hosts Cedar Park Summit in a varsity only match starting at 6 p.m. Thursday
In junior varsity play against Sacred Heart, the Lady Hawks bowed out 9-25, 5-25.
Emily Engerran made two solo blocks for OLH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.