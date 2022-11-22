Antler sub-varsity splits with SA Sotomayor

Tivy split its non-varsity basketball games with San Antonio Sotomayor when the junior varsity earned the win and the freshmen suffered a three-point loss Tuesday at Antler Gym.
Junior Varsity
The junior varsity defeated Sotomayor 62-48, with eight Antlers contributing points toward the win.
Mason Houston led team scoring with 15 points, Izaiah Vega pitched in 11, Andrew Valenzuela made nine, Jackson Way added eight, Taylor Lidiak ended with seven, Sam Ibarra logged six, Darren Dominguez recorded four and Erik Rodriguez finished with two.
All of Valenzuela’s makes were from three-point range.
Freshmen
Tivy bowed out in the freshmen contest against Sotomayor, suffering a 51-48 loss.
Points produced were by Jeremiah Wright getting 12, Khaleb Ortiz and President Calamaco with 10 each, Anthony Montoya having six, Alan Viera scoring five, Dan Guerrero and Davis Caraway at two apiece, and Anthony Sanchez with one.
