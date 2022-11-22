Antlers down Sotomayor in dramatic fashion

A nine-point deficit turned into a halftime tie, which became a 10-point lead, and eventually led to Tivy’s 65-47 home court win over visiting San Antonio Sotomayor in boys’ basketball action Tuesday.
The Antlers earned their sixth win of the season in not-quite dramatic fashion, but the Wildcats hot-shooting toward the end of the first quarter put Tivy in scramble mode as the Antlers scratched and picked back.
“Sotomayor was shooting lights out and we had to make some adjustments which is a credit to the assistant coaches,” said Tivy head coach Joe Davis. “Coach Keller (Caden) did a great job with the defense, and Coach Gerlich (Brig) saw some things we could do differently with the offense. I just told the guys we had to dominate the paint and play our brand of basketball."
Sotomayor ran off six straight points in the final 57 seconds of the first quarter to break things open when Tivy trailed 17-14, only to find itself down 23-17 after one quarter of play.
Quentin Vega provided most of Tivy’s early firepower when he had 13 of the Antlers opening period points, while the rest of the team sought cracks in the Wildcats own defense. Vega finished with 19 points.
Tivy spread the ball around in the second quarter, gaining buckets from Jaden Frausto, Jackson Johnston, Mason Carlile and Vega. Tivy owned the final 3:18 when the Antlers outscored the Wildcats 8-2, knotting the score 32-32 at break.
Johnston had 13 points at game’s end, Carlile 11 and Frausto posted eight.
More lockdown defense and charged up offense showed up in the second half when Tivy limited Sotomayor to 15 points, and found 33 of its own.
Mekhi Frazier, Robert Jackson and Jaxson Kincaid contributed six points in the third quarter to compliment Johnston, Vega, Frausto and Carlile. Frazier, Johnston, Carlile, Vega, and Cade Braaten nailed the Wildcats in the fourth quarter in a game where eight different Antlers bucketed points.
TIVY ANTLERS v SA SOTOMAYOR
Tuesday, NOV. 2
Tivy Antlers 65, Sotomayor 47
Tivy -- 14 18 17 16 -- 65
Sotomayor -- 23 9 7 8 -- 47
ANTLERS – Jaden Frausto 1-2-0-8, Jackson Johnston 5-0-3-13, Mekhi Frazier 2-0-2-6, Quentin Vega 7-1-2-19, Mason Carlile 1-3-0-11, Robert Jackson 0-0-3-3, Jaxson Kincaid 0-1-0-3, Cade Braaten 1-0-0-2
SOTOMAYOR – Tarpley 2-3-1-14, Saunders 3-0-1-10, Hernandez 3-0-3-9, McBryde 3-0-0-6, Joyner 2-0-0-4, Carter 1-0-0-2, Asberry 1-0-0-2
Halftime: Tivy 32, Sotomayor 32
Free Throws: Tivy – 10 of 15 (66.6-percent); Sotomayor – 5 of 8 (62.5-percent)
3-pointers: Tivy – Carlile (3), Frausto (2), Vega (1); Sotomayor – Tarpley (3), Saunders (1)
