Pirates sweep Medina

CENTER POINT — Center Point beat Medina twice in one week, with the second game a high-run affair on Friday as the Pirates took care of the Bobcats, 14-8, at Pirate Field.
Center Point rang up 16 hits in Friday’s victory, with Clay Vincent accounting for three of those in addition to scoring four runs. He also was one of four Pirate pitchers to see action on the mound.
Logan Burley, Nick Zuercher, Jaron Cooper, Derrick Dominguez and Joseph Fuentes all had two hits apiece, and Jeremyah Vela, Fernando Rivera and Hector Cervantes managed one hit each.
Burley batted in three runs and Zuercher scored four times, while Rivera crossed the plate three times.
Cooper started before giving way to Zuercher in relief, and Vincent and Dominguez followed with relief stints. Zuercher had the bulk of strike outs (5) in a game where Medina whiffed seven times.
Earlier in the week Center Point picked up its initial win of the season when the Pirates held off Medina, 7-6, Tuesday in Medina.
Center Point trailed 2-1 after the first inning, led 7-3 into the bottom of the seventh, and managed to thwart a Bobcats’ rally after Medina got within the final margin with three runs in its half of the last frame.
The Pirates ripped nine hits off Medina pitchers, topped by three from Zuercher, who batted in a couple of runs.
Burley and Rivera scored two runs each.
Zuercher started and went four innings on the mound where he allowed four hits and struck out six before giving way to relievers Dominguez and Vincent.
Dominguez struck out two in two frames of work and Vincent whiffed three in one inning.
Center Point was scheduled to play at Falls City Tuesday.
