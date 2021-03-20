Tenery lifts Tivy to victory

SEGUIN — Tivy sophomore Eric Tenery’s grand slam highlighted an 11-hit Antler batting attack in a 7-5 come-from-behind road win over Seguin Thursday — the Antlers’ first victory in District 26-5A action following a pair of tough losses.
Tivy also had extra base hits in the form a triple by Fisher Roberts and a double from Kale Lackey. Cooper Duennenberg, Coleson Abel and Roberts pieced together two-hit games with their bats.
Tenery’s four-run blast led the RBI parade in the third inning when the Antlers scored all of their runs after trailing 1-0. Duennenberg, Walker Grimes, Abel, Travis White, Lackey, Tenery and Roberts all scored one run each.
Abel was the wining pitcher in 4-1/3 innings, scattering five hits and racking up nine strikeouts. Roberts got the save and struck out three Matadors in 2-2/3 innings.
Tivy, 1-2 in district play and 8-10 overall, returns home Friday to host Buda Johnson at 7 p.m.
