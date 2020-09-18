Lady Spikes sweep Loma Alta

Peterson volleyball teams swept Loma Alta in matches both at home and on the road Thursday night.
Lady Spikes 8A
The Hal Peterson Middle School 8A team won by set scores of 25-12, 25-13.
Madellyn Fiedler served 13 points, posted four kills, six aces, five assists and two digs, while Kyra Wheatfall went for 11 points, six aces, seven digs and one kill.
Olivia Bernhard served up 7 points, five aces, fives assists and two digs. Victoria Way made four points, and recorded tow kills, one ace and one dig. Reelyn Andreas served one point, pulled out four kills and added an assist and a block. Hollie Lehmann finished with four digs, while Myah Rivera added a kill and Judah Davis posted a point and a kill.
Lady Spikes 8B
The Lady Spikes 8B team took the win with scores of 25-2, 25-11.
Corbyn Loftin served 11 points in a row in the first set and ended with 13, including 10 aces. Leilani Dunn served all 11 of her points in a row in the first set as well when Peterson sprang to a 23-1 lead.
Other contributors to the win were Allie Cahela with 10 points, Kiersten Ortiz with six points, Lilly Romero with two, and kills were made by Addy Garcia, Mia Rodriguez, Graciella Castillo, plus kill by Kacey Luzius.
Lady Spikes 7A
Peterson’s 7A team swept Loma Alta 25-12, 25-13 on the road in Medina Valley..
Leighton Hale’s 12 points and four hits helped aided in the win. Leilah Rodriguez nailed 11 service points, Anna Canty had eight points and eight hits, while Adelin Kincaid served six points and had three hits.
Lady Spikes 7B
The Lady Spikes 7B team also brought home a win with 25-16, 25-21 set scores.
Leaders in service points were Logan Pruitt with 10, Emma Clayton with seven and Ryleigh Barney with four.
The Lady Spikes will face off against Boerne Voss on Thursday, with the seventh grade teams play at Spikes Gym and the eighth graders on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.