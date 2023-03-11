KINGSVILLE – Three Pirates powerlifters qualified from regional to state when competition was completed in Kingsville on Friday, advancing them to Abilene later in March.
Braden Watson, and Mauricio Gallegos both got first in their respective weight classes. Isaac Cervantes placed third, but met the state qualifying total to reach the next level to be held at the Taylor County Expo Center.
“All three will go these boys have been through so much adversity the last month and a half. They've really done a remarkable job staying focused on getting the job done, and finishing strong. There is no more a deserving group than these guys to go to the state meet. I can't wait to see what they do,” said head coach Mario Laque.
‘Tyler Williams stellar career came to an end as a senior. He didn't place in the top five. We will miss him,” Laque said.
