Pirates' momentum stopped by Harper

HARPER – Momentum from their first District 28-2A baseball win of the year was unable to be maintained by the Pirates when Center Point lost to Harper 11-1 Friday.
The loss dropped the Pirates to 1-8 in district.
Jeremyah Vela, Jose Castaneda and Clayton Forster managed Center Point’s hits. Vela scored the run.
Forster suffered the loss after four innings of work where he struckout one batter, walked four, and was tagged for five earned runs.
The Pirates were guilty of just two errors, and are greatly improved from earlier.
“Our kids are making plays that they weren’t making three weeks ago. Harper just hit the ball really well. This is definitely a year we’re getting in some good experience and learning,” said Center Point head coach Mario Laque.
The Pirates are at Johnson City Friday.
CENTER POINT PIRATES v HARPER
Friday, April 14
R H E
CENTER POINT – 0 0 1 0 0 x x -- 1 3 2
HARPER -- 2 4 0 3 2 x x -- 11 8 1
HBP: Jose Castaneda, Leighton Johnson
SB: Derrick Dominguez, Clayton Forster, Jeremyah Vela
LP: Forster (4 innings, 1 K, 4 walks)
