Pirates fail to hold off Medina

Center Point could not hold off Medina’s rally Tuesday at Pirates Gym and fell to the Bobcat 58-43 in boys’ basketball action.
The Pirates led early, 11-0, and 16-14 after the first quarter. The halftime score was 25-25 and Medina battered Center Point 33-18 in the second half to secure the win.
Logan Burley led the Pirates with 16 points. Christian Martinez added 10. Nick Davidson recorded nine points. Jose Villalobos pitched in five, while Derrick Dominguez recorded two and Bryson Smith finished with one.
Burley tossed in a quartet of three-pointers.
The Pirates were 2-4 after the loss and will participate in the Comfort tournament over the weekend.
CENTER POINT PIRATES v MEDINA – DEC. 7
CENTER POINT 16 9 11 7 (43)
MEDINA 14 11 17 16 (58)
CP Logan Burley 2-4-0-16, Christian Martinez 3-1-1-10, Nick Davidson 4-0-1-9, Jose Villalobos 1-1-0-5, Derrick Dominguez 1-0-0-2, Bryson Smith 0-0-1-1
Halftime: Center Point 25, Medina 25
3 Pointers: CP Burley (4), Villalobos (1), Martinez (1),
FT’s: CP 13-3 (39-percent)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.