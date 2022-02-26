Antlers open tourney with big win, blanked on Day 2

SAN MARCOS – When weather wrecked havoc with plans, some reconfiguring had Tivy facing off against the host team three times in two days at the San Marcos ISD Baseball Tournament, with all resulting in losses that threw Tivy to 2-3 overall.
Tivy and the Rattlers took the field for two games Saturday where San Marcos won 6-3, and 7-4.
The Rattlers struck for two runs in each of the first three innings of the three run win while the Antlers scratched together one in the first, and added two in the fifth. Only three San Marcos runs were earned. The Rattlers took advantage of four Tivy errors for their other scores.
Tivy’s runs were scored by Kale Lackey, Stormy Rhodes, and Landon Barnett. Lackey, Eric Tenery, and Lex Lipka had RBI. Lackey led hits with two, and one each was from Rhodes, and Lipka.
Rhodes stole two bases, and was the losing pitcher in one inning of relief. Sam Letz started and was victimized for two earned runs in two and two-thirds innings of work. Adan Hernandez was on in middle relief for one and one-third inning.
The 7-4 defeat was frustrating because the Antlers led 4-1 into the fifth before the Rattlers managed six runs.
Tivy had five hits in the second game compared to San Marcos’ seven. Neither team committed any errors.
Rhodes and Beck were the big bats with two hits each. Rhodes doubled and tripled for his raps. Lipka doubled for his lone hit of the game.
Rhodes also led runs scored with two while Beck batted in a couple. Kneese and Rhodes stole bases.
Two pitchers threw when Hernandez started and lasted four innings before giving way to Beck. Hernandez struckout two.
After opening with a big win Thursday, Tivy was put under wraps on Friday at the San Marcos ISD Baseball Tournament when the Antlers suffered a shutout loss to the Rattlers.
Against the Rattlers, Tivy was bitten 10-0, and limited to just two hits.
Blaine Blaker, and Rhodes each had singles. Eric Tenery managed one stolen base.
The Antlers used three pitchers during the game starting with Lackey, followed by Beck, and Kneese. Beck was tagged with the loss, and Kneese came on in the fourth when San Marcos got five unearned runs.
Day 1
Frigid weather conditions caused a shakeup in the schedule of the San Marcos tournament, but Tivy bats heated up in an 11-1 win over San Antonio Warren on Thursday.
The Antlers were supposed to play two games, but made the most of one opportunity by banging out 11 hits and scoring in every inning of the five-inning affair that ended via high school baseball’s 10-run mercy rule.
On the mound, Eric Tenery mastered the Warriors by striking out 12, walking one and allowing one hit. Hayden Kneese came on in the fifth inning to record a save and struckout one Warrior batter.
Kale Lackey, Blaine Blaker and Sam Letz collected two hits each, placing doubles into their hit column. Stormy Rhodes also twice-hit Warren pitching, while Adan Hernandez, Wiley Flores and Tanner Beck added one hit apiece.
Blaker, Letz and Beck had two RBIs. Rhodes and Cline posted one RBI each and the run scoring parade was led by two from Lackey and Blaker.
Lackey, Hernandez, Rhodes, Blaker, Letz and Landon Barnett all stole bases.
Tivy ran its early season record to 2-0.
SAN MARCOS ISD BASEBALL TOURNAMENT
TIVY v SAN MARCOS – FEB 26
R H E
TIVY 1 0 0 0 2 0 x -- 3 4 4
SAN MARCOS 2 2 2 0 0 x x -- 6 8 0
LP: Rhodes
SB: Rhodes (2), Lipka, Barnett
TIVY v SAN MARCOS – FEB 26
R H E
TIVY 0 2 0 2 0 x x -- 4 5 0
SAN MARCOS 0 1 0 0 6 x x -- 7 7 0
LP: Beck
Dbl: Rhodes, Lipka
Triple: Rhodes
SB: Rhodes, Kneese
TIVY v SAN MARCOS – FEB 25
R H E
TIVY 0 0 0 0 0 x x -- 0 2 2
SAN MARCOS 3 0 0 5 2 x x -- 10 7 2
LP: Beck
SB: Tenery
