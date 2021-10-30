Hawks one step closer to playoffs with win over SA Lutheran

SAN ANTONIO – Our Lady of the Hills College Prep stayed in playoff contention by earning a TAPPS District 5 win over San Antonio Lutheran, 32-28, on Friday night in road game action.
Treves Hyde returned to the field to complete passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns after leaving the Hawks’ previous game in the first quarter with an undisclosed injury.
On the receiving end of the passes were Graham Ballay with two catches for 55 yards;Jet Sapp taking in one for a 16-yard score; and Jake Mein catching one for eight yards and a touchdown.
Rushing-wise Ballay carried 10 times for 101 yards and a touchdown. Tres Cervantes rushed 12 times for 86 yads and two scores.
Leading tacklers with eight stops apiece were Mike Chapman, Faviel Rodelo and Jet Sapp.
The Hawks (5-54, 3-3) can wrap up one of the three Division-II postseason spots with a win over San Antonio St. Mary’s Hall on Friday night at Hawks Field.
