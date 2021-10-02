LLANO -- Demetrios Lambdin medaled for the third time in as many meets, representing Our Lady of the Hills College Prep at the Llano Cross Country Invitational held Wednesday on the grounds of Llano High School.
Lamdin ran 20:05 and was 7th out of 37 varsity boys that challenged the three-mile course.
"Demetrios is pretty unflappable, but he said this was the toughest course of the season," said OLH coach Billy Nabours.
Lambin's Top 10 medal winning finishes this season have come at OLH, Harper and Llano.
Two Llano runners and one each from Wimberley, Ingram, Harper, and Mason were ahead of Lambdin. He beat half a dozen entries each from Ingram, Wimberley, and Harper, four each from Mason and Llano, three from Fredericksburg Ambleside, and one from Blanco.
Maya Mein represented OLH in the junior varsity girls race and came in 10th to also medal. Her time was a season best, regardless of courses, 20:05 over 2 miles. Mein's previous PR was 21:15.
Wimberley boasted the top six finishers, followed by Ingram, Llano and Ambleside racers. Mein was ahead of three competitors from Ingram and one from Ambleside.
OLH’s Saturday race at Poth was cancelled due to heavy rains and now next running will come in early November at the TAPPS state meet in Waco.
