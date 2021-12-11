Antlers split games in first day of tourney action

Tivy went 1-1 against San Antonio high schools Friday in Day 1 action of the Kerrville Boys Basketball Tournament.
In their first game of round robin affair, the Antlers eased past San Antonio Lanier 43-38.
Quentin Vega and Robert Jackson each scored 13 points for Tivy. Jaden Frausto bucketed 12. Seth Hendricks and Luke Johnston recorded two apiece, while Mason Carlile pitched in one point.
The win was Tivy's seventh of the season.
The Antlers suffered their fifth loss of the year when San Antonio Southside used a big third quarter to get past Tivy 71-62.
The game was tied 33-33 at halftime and Tivy won the fourth quarter by three points, but the Cardinals outgunned the Antlers 21-9 after the break.
Vega and Frausto cranked out 16 and 15 points, respectively. All of Frausto’s points were from three-point range. Mekhi Frazier scored eight. Jackson and Carlile finished with six each. Jake Layton added five. Johnston logged four points, while Hendricks finished with two.
ANTLERS v SA LANIER – DEC. 10
TIVY 6 9 14 14 (43)
SA LANIER 7 9 12 10 (38)
TIVY Quentin Vega 4-1-2-13, Robert Jackson 3-0-5-13, Jaden Frausto 3-2-0-12, Luke Johnston 1-0-0-2, Seth Hendricks 1-0-0-2, Mason Carlile 0-0-1-1
LANIER Rodriguez 6-2-1-19, Centero 3-0-2-8, Soto 4-0-0-8, Garcia 1-0-0-2, Ortiz 0-0-1-1
Halftime: TIVY 15, LANIER 16
3 Pointers: TIVY Frausto (2), Vega (1); LANIER Rodriguez (2)
FT’s: TIVY 14-8 (57.1-percent), LANIER 6-4 (66.6-percent)
ANTLERS v SA SOUTHSIDE – DEC. 10
TIVY 15 18 9 20 (62)
SA SOUTHSIDE 22 11 21 17 (71)
TIVY Quentin Vega 4-1-5-16, Jaden Frausto 0-5-0-15, Mekhi Frazier 4-0-0-8, Robert Jackson 3-0-0-6, Mason Carlile 0-2-0-6, Jake Layton 2-0-1-5, Luke Johnston 2-0-0-4, Seth Hendricks 1-0-0-2,
SOUTHSIDE Mendoza 11-2-1-29, Hinojaso 1-3-5-16, Wilson 5-1-0-13, Saldana 3-0-3-9, Duran 2-0-0-4
Halftime: TIVY 33, SOUTHSIDE 33
3 Pointers: TIVY Frausto (5), Carlile (2), Vega (1); SOUTHSIDE Hinojaso (3), Mendoza (2), Wilson (1)
FT’s: TIVY 8-6 (75-percent), SOUTHSIDE 14-9 (64.2-percent)
