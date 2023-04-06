Lady Antlers struggle against Canyon

The Lady Antlers struggled at the plate and suffered their first shutout loss of the season when New Braunfels Canyon handed Tivy a 6-0 loss in District 26-5A softball action at Tivy’s home field Tuesday, April 4.
Shayla Roth and Nezi Chinchilla had Tivy’s only hits.
Jordyn Joy gave up nine hits, was tagged for all six runs being earned, struckout five and walked three.
The loss evened Tivy’s overall record to 10-10 and left the Lady Antlers 3-6 in district.
Canyon previously handed Tivy an 11-1 loss in New Braunfels.
TIVY LADY ANTLERS v NEW BRAUNFELS CANYON
Tuesday, April 4
R H E
TIVY – 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- 0 2 2
NB CANYON -- 1 3 0 1 1 0 0 -- 6 9 0
HBP: Jordyn Joy
SB: Kenley Tackett
LP: Joy (7 innings, 9 hits, 5 K’s, 6 earned runs, 3 walks)
