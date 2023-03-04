CP lifters headed to regionals

KINGSVILLE – Center Point will have four Pirates representing the school’s powerlifting program when they compete at the Region-IV meet in Kingsville starting Thursday.
Branden Watson, a four-time regional qualifier heads the list, and is aiming for a return trip to state.
Two-time qualifiers are Mauricio Gallegos, Tyler Williams, and Isaac Cervantes.
The team’s previous competition was almost two weeks ago when the team traveled to Natalia where the regional qualifiers finished fifth as they brushed up on their
technique.
Watson was first in the 114-pound class. Cervantes placed second in the 198-pound
Category, Bishop finished fourth in the 132’s, and Gallegos finished fourth in the 165’s. Prior to the Natalia meet where other team members had the chance to try and crack the rankings, several team members participated at Crystal City in attempts to make it to regionals.
Gabe Aguirre was the loan Pirate to medal at Natalia, finishing fourth in the 132-pounds division by lifting a total 550 pounds between bench, squat, and deadlift.
