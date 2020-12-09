Lady Antlers rout Kyle Lehman; Tivy boys come up just short

A shutout in one quarter and a near lockdown in another was just part of the story behind Tivy’s 51-16 blasting of Kyle Lehman Tuesday in District 26-5A action at Antler Gym.
The Lady Antlers (3-0, 6-3) jumped in front 11-3 in the first quarter and outscored the Lobos 18-0 in the second quarter en route to building a 29-3 halftime advantage. Tivy gave up just two points in the third quarter and led 40-8 heading into the final eight minutes.
“Everyone did a good job,” Tivy coach Christy Dill said. “Defensively we’re getting things done and adding more and more to what we can do. Our offense is still a work in progress.”
Tivy spread the scoring around while tweaking aspects of its offensive game in preparation for use down the stretch against tougher district foes. Junior Ashlee Zirkel finished with a game-high 17 points, followed by Jamie Jackson’s even dozen. Cassidy Harmon dropped in eight points, Laurel Pruitt added another seven, Riley Dill chipped three, and Shayla Slaughter and Ashlynn Way finished withy two apiece.
Dill hauled in five rebounds while Jackson deflected five Lehman passes, and a quartet consisting of Slaughter, Harmon, Jackson and Zirkel all recorded three steals each.
Tivy is at Seguin on Friday. The Matadors defeated Lehman (1-5, 0-2) 42-32 in Lehman’s district opener.
In sub-varsity action Tuesday, Tivy’s Stella Hendricks scored 18 points and Genesis Nieto added another to lead the Lady Antlers’ junior varsity team past Kyle Lehman, 55-17, in District 26-5A action at Antler Gym.
Tivy’s freshman team, after waiting weeks to finally play a game, made the most of their time by easing past Kyle Lehman, 23-14, in more District 26-5A play at Antler Gym.
Emri Ramos and Hailey Weyward led the Lady Antlers’ effort with nine- and eight-point showings, respectively.
BOYS BASKETBALL
KYLE – Kyle Lehman nipped Tivy 43-41 in both teams’ District 26-5A opener Tuesday, ending a two-game win streak by the Antlers.
Caleb Hebert-Dwyer led Tivy (2-6, 0-1) with 13 points and Jackson Johnston dropped in 10.
In sub-varsity play, Tivy’s junior varsity knocked off District 26-5A rival Kyle Lehman, 42-22, behind 16 points from Mason Carlile, and the Antlers’ freshmen capitalized on a 16-point showing from Braylan Vela and 12 points from Brandon Ramirez to edge Lehman, 41-34.
