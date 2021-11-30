SAN ANTONIO – Raleygh Simpson won top medalist in a sudden death playoff and the Lady Antlers finished fourth as a team at the Clark Holiday Invitational Golf Tournament held Monday at The Dominion Golf Course in San Antonio.
Simpson and Macie Hildebrand of San Antonio Madison finished tied with scores of 74 after 18 holes. Simpson won the first hole.
“Raleygh shot an amazing 32 on the front,” said Tivy head coach Wes Hale. “Taylor Kubacak played well also with an 83 and tied for fourth."
Tivy’s team total was 381 to place behind San Antonio schools Brandeis (369), Clark (371), and O’Connor (376).
The Lady Antlers bested Madison, Boerne, San Antonio Harlan, Incarnate Word, Fredericksburg, New Braunfels, and San Antonio Pieper.
Paige Foster carded 109, Bella Barziza shot 115 and Aby Hudsonpillar had 117. Top low scores count towards a team’s final.
Avery Freeman played as an individual and came away with 117.
“The greens were lightning quick today. The other girls struggled today but stepped up two weeks ago so we know it's there,” said Hale “We have six girls, so Avery is unattached at some tournaments. She is eligible to win individual prizes but not count for the team. We lose Paige and Bella next year, so it's important to get Avery reps."
The tournament closed out Tivy’s Fall season, and the Spring schedule starts in February back in San Antonio at Brackenridge Golf Course in the SA Match Play Tourney.
