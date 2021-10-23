CP's Vela advances to regional XC meet

Taylor Vela will represent Center Point at the UIL Region-IV Cross Country Meet on Monday after qualifying from District 29-2A competition held recently at San Saba.
Vela ran a personal best 18:40 and finished seventh overall at the end of three miles.
The top three teams and next 10 individuals not part of team moved on to the next race before state.
“Taylor was 32 seconds faster than his previous PR (personal record). His hard work has really paid off,” said Center Point Head Coach Ed Flemma.
Two Goldthwaite racers, three Harper Longhorns and one Mason entry were all that stood between Vela and first place. The Pirate junior bested 31 other entries to earn his third medal of the season.
Harper won the boys’ team title, followed by San Saba and Mason. Top three teams advance to regionals to be held Monday, Oct.25 at the Texas A&M Corpus Christi. Johnson City, Goldthwaite and Junction rounded out the list of complete teams in order of finish.
Jose Castaneda did not manage another PR, but did finish the race at 22:40 and beat two entries from Junction, plus one from Goldthwaite.
According to his coach, Castaneda set personal records three times this season.
Moving from district to regional was the capper on regular season running for Vela, who finished in 11th place and medaled at the Shiner Comanche XC Invitational held 10 days prior to district.
Vela competed in the 5K Varsity boys Class 1A-2A race at Shiner, and although his time was unavailable, Vela showed the potential to advance from district to regional according to Flemma.
“Based on how he ran at Shiner, and comparing other times from other district runners, it appeared Taylor was at least the ninth fastest in our district,” Flemma said.
At the district meet, Vela outdistanced all runners from San Saba, Johnson City, and Junction.
Jose Castaneda came 30th in the same race at Shiner, and did so in with a personal best time of 22:31 which marked the third time this season Jose Castaneda has run a PR.
Center Point Middle School
Center Point Middle School racers showed some grit and determination similar to their high school counterparts in their respective races at the district meet.
Chris Williamson medaled and finished fourth in the seventh grade boys race. Williamson not only beat seventh grade runners, but beat all but four times posted in the eighth grade division. His time of 13:55 seconds was another personal best and he set PR's in every meet this year.
Julia Whitworth slashed 3:34 off of her previous PR in the eighth grade girls division, finishing in exciting fashion by beating out a San Saba runner at the finish line with a time of 17:22.
Isael Ruiz cut 2:32 seconds off of his personal best in the boys eighth grade 2-mile race and finished passing runners from Mason with a time of 17:37 seconds.
Jonathan Castaneda wiped 2:26 seconds off his personal best. He had a time of 16:45 in the boys eighth grade division.
