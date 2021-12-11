Hawks record two wins, one loss at Marble Falls tourney

MARBLE FALLS – Our Lady of the Hills won two games and lost one in their first three tries at the Marble Faith Academy Basketball Tournament on Thursday and Friday.
The Hawks clawed San Marcos Academy 71-30 Thursday behind top scorers Michael Barraza had (11), Sam Ibarra (15), and Daniel Schultz (9). One of Schultz’ buckets was a dunk.
Round Rock Christian became Friday’s victory when the Hawks came out ahead 73-50.
In the RR Christian game, Schultz scored 28 and threw down another dunk. Barraza recorded 12 points. Treves Hyde finished with 11. Sam Ibarra added seven points. Carsen Gibbens pitched in five. Jacob Mein and Jacob Peak each knocked down four points, while Hudson White eked in two.
Killen Memorial halted OLH’s tourney success 60-30 in Friday’s late game.
Schultz led with eight points. Hyde and Mein posted six apiece. Barraza finished with five. Peak got three, while Gibbens earned two.
“Memorial had 30 points on their fast break after rebounds,” said OLH head coach Stuart Schultz.
The Hawks continue tournament action today.
