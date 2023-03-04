Antlers fall to Champion 3-2, down Seguin 7-1

BOERNE – Tivy scored first and held a halftime lead of 2-0, but Boerne Champion rallied to sneak by the Antlers 3-2 when the I-10 rivals faced off at Boerne ISD Stadium on Friday in District 26-5A boys soccer.
Goals for Tivy were from Ryland Farhoudi and Will Robinson.
Assists went to Bhodey Miller and Robinson.
Cris Tienda made 12 saves.
Tivy’s record evened up at 9-9-3 overall an d 5-5-1 in district.
The Antlers travel to Comal Pieper Friday.
Earlier in the week, involvement by a whole host of Tivy players led to the Antlers goring the Matadors 7-1 when Tivy played host to Seguin Tuesday, Feb. 28 in continued loop play.
Tivy scored three first half goals, and added four more after intermission to record its fifth district victory. The win was Tivy’s ninth overall.
Goals were from Will Robinson with four, Bhodey Miller with two, and Ian Jacome with one.
Miller was in on three assists, while one apiece were from Kavon Casillas, Briam Gutierrez, Fern Manzano, and Pablo Rivera.
Cris Tienda frustrated the Matadors by making four saves at keeper.
