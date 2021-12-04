Pirates record blow out over Utopia

Center Point’s up-tempo style and pressure defense was too much for Utopia’s extremely cold shooting to overcome Friday when the Pirates skinned the Buffaloes 79-13 in boys non-district basketball at Pirates Gym.
The Pirates (2-3 with the win) led 35-3 after one quarter and 53-3 at break and held Utopia scoreless in the second period.
Second half execution was dedicated to slightly slower play from the Pirates, who received contributions from every member of the roster.
Both Nick Zuercher and Nick Davidson "nicked" the Buffaloes in scoring and on the boards when Zuercher gouged them for 30 points – 26 in the first half – and Davidson rebounded 13 balls and scored 10 points. Zuercher also had five rebounds.
Logan Burley was another 10-plus Pirate with 11 points on a night when Center Point connected on 55-percent of its field goals. Utopia shot just 13-percent. Center Point did not attempt a free throw and Utopia was only two of eight at the line, which amounted to 25-percent.
Derrick Dominguez added eight points, Bryson Smith, Christian Martinez and Alvaro Bustamante had six each, while Jose Villalobos scored two.
“We were going to run the first half and then slow it down to get fundamentally better, which we did,” said Center Point head coach Cory Nichols. “The guys did a great job of listening, and we were able to work them in some different positions which can help us down the line."
After hosting Medina on Tuesday, the Pirates set their sights on competing at Comfort’s tournament later in the week.
CENTER POINT PIRATES v UTOPIA – DEC. 3
CENTER POINT 35 18 18 8 (79)
UTOPIA 3 0 4 6 (13)
CP Nick Zuercher 15-0-0-30, Nick Davidson 5-0-0-10, Logan Burley 4-1-0-11, Derrick Dominguez 4-0-0-8, Christian Martinez 3-0-0-6, Alvaro Bustamante 0-2-0-6, Jose Villalobos 1-0-0-2, Bryson Smith 3-0-0-6
UTOPIA Hernandez 1-1-0-5, Snow 0-1-1-4, McCarty 0-1-0-3, Trautman 0-0-1-1
Halftime: Center Point 53, Utopia 3
3 Pointers: CP Bustamante (2), Burley (1)
FT’s: Utopia 8-2 (25-percent)
Records: CP (2-3)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.