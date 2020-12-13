Tivy teams take out Seguin

After engaging in a series of close wins and losses this season, Tivy was due to break out and did so in a big way by slapping Seguin, 81-56, to claim a District 26-5A hoops win Friday at Antler Gym.
“This was totally our most complete game,” Tivy coach Joe Davis said. “It was a good team effort by everyone who came in, and we improved defensively.”
The Antlers (3-6, 1-1) limited the Matadors to just eight points in the first eight minutes of the game and were up 24-8 when the second period began. Most of those points were the result of 6-foot-4 senior Caleb Hebert-Dwyer, who scored 17 in the first frame and 28 for the first half, and wound up with a whopping 44 points on the night.
Hebert-Dwyer deposited five early buckets from inside the paint when he took passes from Jackson Johnston, Hugo Castorena and Caleb Fineske. Later he bombed from outside the arc, including a three-pointer, before finishing with a trio of treys.
“He’s is an inside-outside guy,” Davis said of Hebert-Dwyer, who is making the most of his starter’s role this year after seeing valuable minutes off the bench last season.
Fineske was one of seven players providing valuable minutes coming from Tivy’s bench and finished with 14 points in addition to those early assists.
Johnston scored nine in only his second game since hitting the court after a season of playing wide receiver for Tivy’s football team. Jaden Frausto contributed another seven points in a non-starter’s role, while the remainder of points came from Quentin Vega, Seth Hendricks and Castorena with two each and Nate McDuffie with one.
Vega and Castorena joined Hebert-Dwyer, Johnston and Max Kludt in the starting lineup. In addition to Fineske, Frausto and Hendricks, quality floor minutes were also provided by Jake Layton, Luke Johnston and Jose Castro.
“We’ve been on the end of some close games. Hopefully this is the one that gets us over the hump. It was a good win but we have a lot of things still to improve. We will enjoy but not be satisfied,” Davis said.
The Antlers are off until Friday when they travel to Buda to take on Johnson. Game time is 6:45 p.m.
-----
In girls' hoops action, Tivy put together another shutout quarter of defense in its latest District 26-5A victory, a 45-12 decision at Seguin Friday. The host Matadors did not muster a point in the first eight minutes of play as the Lady Antlers rolled to a 17-3 halftime lead.
Ashlee Zirkel paced Tivy with 18 points, including a pair of treys, and was responsible for six deflections on defense.
Cassidy Harmon also hit from three-point range and finished with nine points, Jamie Jackson and Ashlynn Way added five point each, Riley Dill scored four, and Shayla Slaughter and Laurel Pruitt chipped in two apiece as Tivy upped its unbeaten district record to 4-0.
Jackson recorded four steals and Amelia Balser led the team with six rebounds and four assists.
Tivy, 7-3 overall, is off Tuesday before returning to Antler Gym Friday to host Buda Johnson. Tip off is 6:45 p.m.
