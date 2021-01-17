Tivy girls suffer first setback

SAN ANTONIO – Tivy suffered its first loss of the season, but played for the San Antonio ISD Soccer Tournament championship in the process in matches Thursday and Friday at the SAISD Athletic Complex.
With a 3-0 loss to San Antonio Clark in Friday’s title match, the Lady Antlers moved to 7-1-1 ahead of this week’s scheduled District 26-5A matchups at San Antonio Alamo Heights Tuesday and against San Antonio Veterans Memorial Friday at Antler Stadium. Varsity start time is 7:15 p.m. after a junior varsity match at 5:30 p.m.
“I’m very pleased with where we are as a team,” Tivy coach Shannon Coronado said.
Tivy’s 3-1 tournament record was built with an 11-1 win over San Antonio Burbank in the opener, a 7-0 downing of San Antonio Sam Houston in second-round play, and a 2-0 victory against San Antonio Marshall that advanced the Lady Antlers to the finals against Clark.
Tournament statistics showed Ashley Cale with six total goals and two assists, and Megan Urbina tallied up two of the shutouts at goalie.
Bianca Rodelo had three goals and the same number of assists, and Amber Gonzalez also scored three times.
Other Lady Antlers with multiple goals at the tourney included Zoe Pelton, Alina McCormick and Kenzie Caraway.
Pelton also had three assists, McCormick and Dannie Marks finished with two assists each, and Caraway, Teresa Garza and Delaney Engstrom chipped in solo assists.
