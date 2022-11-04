Taylor, Zirkel performing at high level at UMHB

BELTON – Shay Taylor and Jasen Zirkel are two athletes with Kerrville connections who are currently part of big accomplishments being turned in by their respective soccer teams at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor during the 2022 season, most notably helping the Lady Crusaders and Crusaders reach the top of the standings in NCAA’s D-III American Southwest Conference (ASC).
Shay Taylor
Former Our Lady of the Hills star Shay Taylor played 90 minutes for UMHB in the team’s huge 1-0 win against Hardin-Simmons University, which marked UMHB’s first-ever victory over the Abilene institution dating back 24 years. It had even larger implications because at the time the Lady Crusaders and Cowgirls entered the match tied for first place in the conference. Winning raised UMHB to 14-0-1, 7-0-1 while Hardin-Simmons went 9-2-2, 5-1-1.
For Taylor, formerly Shay Smith and now married to Hunter Taylor, who was also a standout OLH athlete, the win over Hardin-Simmons is number one on the list of items to check off at this stage of the year. Hunter interns as goalkeeper coach for the women’s team.
“My favorite memory so far was when we beat Hardin-Simmons, and I was on the bottom of the dog pile after the team rushed the field. I've been waiting for that moment for the past four years,” said Taylor who plays midfield for the Lady Crusaders.
Taylor, the daughter of Carl and Lisa Smith, is in her fifth year as a UMHB student-athlete since she took advantage of an extra year of eligibility granted due to COVID in 2020.
“I wanted to be able to play one more season and have one more shot at a conference championship,” Taylor said.
With their success this season, the Lady Crusaders will host the conference tournament in search of another first if they can win the event.
“Coach Barry Elkins has done an amazing job preparing the team for these next steps, and our team is excited for the opportunity to keep making history. From my perspective, this is one of the most unified and talented teams I’ve been a part of. The team has already broken three program records with plans for more. For three months I’ve watched the girls dedicate their time to this program and the success we’ve had so far,” said Taylor.
“With team sports you’re able to develop a lot more connections, and not only impact but be impacted by so many others. You develop a bond working day in and out towards a common goal together. When you step onto the field and it’s time to compete, you have to put your faith and trust in your teammates around you. If we don’t get the result we are looking for, it’s on the whole team and when we do accomplish our goal it makes those successes that much sweeter,” Taylor said.
Taylor’s team of support extends off the field as well as she credits her older brothers, Corey and Chase, for supporting her.
“Corey and Chase are perfect examples of who I admire on and off the field. They both played college soccer and are my main inspiration for playing the sport. I always wanted to be like them, and make them proud. I admire their hard work and talent as athletes, husbands, and now fathers. They still watch my games to this day, and I get a call or text after my games to go through their favorite plays,” said Taylor.
Taylor is an exercise physiology major at UMHB, and she and her husband plan to move to New Braunfels after graduation and start working in clinical research.
While at UMHB Shay Taylor has earned First Team ASC honors twice, and was an all-around athlete while at OLH where she participated in soccer, softball, football and golf. She was a four-time all-district and four-time all-state soccer player who led her team to a state championship in soccer and competed in the state golf tournament as a senior.
Jasen Zirkel
Zirkel is in his fourth year with the Crusaders where he plays forward and defender on a team that earned its own shutout over Hardin-Simmons, 3-0, when UMHB hosted the Cowboys as part of the doubleheader between the two schools.
The win improved UMHB to 11-1-2 on the season and 7-0-1 in the ASC while the Cowboys dropped to 5-7-3 overall and 4-3-0 in league action.
“Our UMHB men’s team is the first in school history to be back-to-back regular season champions. College sports is tough, and a lot of hard work, but it’s great to experience a successful senior season as part of the payoff,” said Zirkel.
Zirkel has managed to achieve Academic All-ASC honors while suiting up all four years for the ‘Cru,’ as UMHB teams are routinely referred to.
Repeating as regular season champs is one memory, and Zirkel also still remembers his first season on campus when he scored his initial UMHB goal.
“I got across from a teammate and buried it in the net. We beat the University of Dallas that night. Mine was the first of two goals. We won 2-1,” said Zirkel who played four years for Tivy in addition to six with Hill Country Crush, and two with Classic Elite from San Antonio.
Zirkel also played football and baseball for the Antlers, earning all-district accolades in football and soccer. He lined up offensively and defensively as well as kicked for the football team.
“I admire Coach David Jones (Tivy head football coach). He encouraged me all through high school and continues to be interested and involved in my athletic, personal and spiritual growth and development. As a sophomore in high school, he put a lot of trust in me. I will never forget how much faith he had in me in the Marble Falls game when I was just a sophomore. We bonded over a field goal that night and I’ll always be thankful for his influence in my life,” said Zirkel.
“I enjoy team sports for the sense of belonging. I like working together with others towards a common goal. I know that every guy on the team has my back, and I have theirs,” Zirkel said.
Zirkel, the son of Jayne and Dave Zirkel, is earning a degree in Clinical Exercise Physiology.
“After graduating in May with my degree, I plan to work at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in the cardiac rehab center while working on my Masters at UMHB. Future plans include working in cardiac rehab full time in a large hospital,” Zirkel said.
