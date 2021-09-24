Antler sub-varsity teams bring home wins over Reagan

SAN ANTONIO – Tivy sub-varsity footballers took a pair of wins over San Antonio Reagan on Thursday night, making for two consecutive road victories for both squads in non-district action.
Junior Varsity
The Antler junior varsity squad brought home a 30-26 win.
Cameron Pena rushed for two touchdowns. Nick Landrum added another score on the ground and Daken Saurage had an interception return for another six points.
Gavin Garcia, Harrison Field, and Tanner Beck led the defensive attack for the JV, which ran its record to 3-2.
Freshmen
Tivy’s freshmen held on for a 16-14 win over Reagan.
An 11-yard touchdown run by Domynik Vasquez got things started for the youngest Antlers in the first quarter.
One Rattler scoring threat was averted when Aiden Irvin forced a fumble that was recovered by River Risinger.
Robert Johnson forced and recovered a fumble in the second period to set up a 30-yard field goal by Wiley Landrum as the first half expired.
A 38-yard touchdown run by Vasquez and Landrum’s successful extra point attempt ended Tivy’s scoring in the third quarter.
Another highlight of the game was Carson Jones’ 30-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter.
Both teams will resume play after their open date by facing Lockhart, with the freshmen traveling to the Lions, while the JV hosts. It will be the district opener for both teams.
