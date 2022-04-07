Pirates fall to Johnson City

The Pirates were sunk 14-1 by Johnson City when Center Point hosted the Eagles in a District 29-2A baseball game Tuesday.
Logan Burley scored Center Point’s (0-8, 0-5) lone run and was one of three Pirates managing hits.
Nick Zuercher’s double brought in Burley in the fifth inning.
Joseph Fuentes and Jeremyah Vela also had hits, while Burley was on base during another at-bat when he was hit by a pitch.
Fuentes started at pitcher, giving up nine hits, walking one and striking out three for one and one-third innings. Ashton Kettinger came in for two and two-third innings where he allowed five hits, walked two, and struckout one. Vela tossed one inning and walked a pair of Eagles.
CENTER POINT v JOHNSON CITY – APRIL 5
R H E
CENTER POINT 0 0 0 0 1 x x -- 1 4 3
JOHNSON CITY 4 6 3 1 0 x x -- 14 15 0
LP: Fuentes
DBL: Zuercher
HBP: Burley
LOB:6
