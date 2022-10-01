Lady Antlers extend win-streak to three with win over Champion

On TFND Night at Antler Gym, Tivy’s volleyball team showed rival Boerne Champion the door in sweeping the Chargers 25-21, 25-16, 25-15.
Tivy’s win streak reached three, and at 4-3 after the first round of District 26-5A action, Tivy (16-17 overall) finds itself in third place. Top two teams New Braunfels Canyon and Comal Pieper will visit Antler Gym during second half matches.
Against the Chargers, Karlyn Dyal came away with her second consecutive double-double that resulted in 12 assists and 10 digs.
Several of her assists set up Taylor Kubacak for her match high 17 kills, while Dyal dialed up eight kills of her own. Maddie Fiedler mixed 14 assists that complimented Dyal’s efforts.
Stella Hendricks (7), Reelyn Andreas (4), Allie Finch (3) and Grace Copeland (1) added 15 more kills to the Lady Antlers bag.
Hendricks and Emma Miller topped Tivy’s dig totals with 17 and 13, respectively.
The Lady Antlers host Pieper on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
LADY ANTLERS VOLLYBALL BOXSCORE
Friday, Sep. 30
Tivy over Boerne Champion 25-21, 25-16, 26-15
Stat Leaders for Tivy: Kills: Taylor Kubacak 17, Karlyn Dyal 8, Stella Hendricks 7, Reelyn Andreas 4, Allie Finch 3, Grace Copeland 1; Aces: Maddie Fiedler 2, Kubacak 1, Hendricks 1, Dyal 1; Assists: - Maddie Fiedler 14, Dyal 12, Kubacak 9, Miller 3; Blocks: Andreas 2, Dyal 1, Finch 1; Digs: Hendricks 17, Miller 13, Dyal 10, Fiedler 9, Kubacak 8, Finch 7, Copeland 5, Judah Davis 2, Andreas 1
Overall Record: 16-17
District Record: 4-3
Upcoming – Friday: at SA Wagner; Tuesday: host Comal Pieper 5:15/5:15 & 6:30
