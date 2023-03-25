Antlers finish fourth in Texas Relays

WIMBERLEY – Antlers track and field athletes pieced together enough points, mostly in races, to finish in fourth place out of nine teams at Wimberley's Texan Relays held Thursday.
Tivy scratched together 71 points based on scoring in nine of 11 running events. The Antlers are still in search of more production in field events.
Aidan Varwig was Tivy’s only gold medalist when he set himself a new personal record in winning the 300 hurdles with a time of 41.39. Varwig is on a two-meet streak of golds in the event.
Two second place relays were turned in, which amounted to 32 points.
Cade Jones, Brandon Ramirez, Cayden Brown and Tate Fahey turned the trick in the 4x200 at 1:31. The 4x400 relay capped Tivy's points with 16 in the meet's final event where Brown, Fahey, Ramirez and Varwig ran 3:31.
Treves Hyde high jumped 6-0 for runnerup status and Tivy's only field event points. It was Hyde's second consecutive silver.
Jones, Rocky De Leon, Fahey and Varwig were bronze medalists with the 4x100 relay, running 44.02.
Fourth place went to Evan Peschel in the 110 hurdles (17.70), and Ramirez in the 200 (23.68).
Nick Landrum going fifth in the 400 (54.90) and Hunter Evans sixth in the 3200 (10:51) completed point making.
Fredericksburg won the meet with 135 points, only two ahead of Wimberley. Comal Pieper, one of Tivy's 26-5A opponents, was third with 81 followed by Tivy.
Trailing Tivy were Smithville (46), Salado (43), San Antonio Reagan (23), and Canyon Lake (11).
Tivy's next meet attention turns to its own Dobbs-Antlers Rekays scheduled this coming Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.