Lady Spikes eighth grade teams claim district titles

After 10 regular season matches to jockey for district tournament seedings, Hal Peterson Middle School eighth grade teams completed their end of the deal by winning championships at various locations at the recent tournament.
Lady Spikes 8A
The Lady Spikes 8A team was seeded third before beating Fredericksburg, Boerne South and Wimberley in order to hoist top honors at Boerne South’s home court.
“I am super proud of the girls. We have been plagued with injuries. Rylie Coates, setter and great middle blocker, went out earlier this season with a major ankle injury. We adjusted and changed lineups. Then, three days before the district tournament our only other true middle blocker went out with an ankle injury and couldn't play in the tournament. We adjusted, changed the lineup completely, and the girls played amazingly. I am so proud of the work ethic, fight and determination no matter what lineup we tried. Tivy's future is very bright,” said head A-team coach Liberty Davis.
In their 25-10, 25-19 victory over Fredericksburg the Lady Spikes received service points from Brooke Bailey (10), Abigail Smithson (3), Charlotte Copeland (3), Brynn Lidiak (2), Rylan Adams (2), Savannah Dicicco (2), Lauren Holland (1), and Lily Gonzalez (1).
Aces were led by Bailey’s six, Smithson and Dicicco with two each, and Lidiak, Adams, and Copeland all having one apiece. Kills totaled 25, paced by six each from Smithson and Copeland, four apiece by Adams and Bailey, and three from Gonzalez. Lauren Holland had three digs, and one block apiece was turned by Smithson and Gonzalez
Boerne South fell to HPMS 25-17, 25-23.
Holland served seven points, Smithson five, Lidiak four, Dicicco three, Adams two, and Bailey and Copeland one each. Lidiak controlled digs with 10, Holland went for four, and Bailey one. Smithson, Holland, and Dicicco aced two serves. Bailey killed seven shots, Smithson four, and Gonzalez and Adams two each. Gonzalez and Adams shared blocking honors with one each.
Wimberey fell in the championship match that HPMS won in three sets, 25-23, 22-25, 15-13.
Copeland (12), Bailey (7), Lidiak (5), Smithson (4), Adams (3), and Dicicco (2) were point servers. Aces came from Copeland with seven, Adams and Bailey with two each, and Smithson and Lidiak both with one. Atop the kills board was Bailey with four, while Smithson and Adams tagged three apiece, Copeland landed two, and Gonzalez and Dicicco with one each. Lidiak took five digs, Holland had four, Bailey three, and Adams led blocks at two.
Lady Spikes 8B
Stats were unavailable for the 8B, except the all-important scores in two of three matches where HPMS defeated Boerne Voss, La Vera and Boerne South enroute to taking the title off the floor at Boerne North.
The Lady Spikes beat Boerne Voss 25-17, 25-8, and took down La Vernia 25-17, 25-13.
7B
The Lady Spikes won their first game in three sets against Wimberley, but lost in the semifinals in two sets to La Vernia in action at HPMS.
No other info was made available, and no information was provided on the 7A team that played matches at Boerne Voss.
