Simpson advances, Lady Antlers place third in district tourney

COMFORT – Two days of tightly contested golf action highlighted the girls’ District 26-5A tournament at Buckhorn Golf Course and at the end of Thursday’s final round three strokes kept the Lady Antlers from qualifying for regional.
Raleygh Simpson, however, will represent Tivy at the next level after finishing second. Simpson shot even par 71-71 and will advance as an individual. Top 10 finishers advance.
“We had a hard fought battle with Boerne Champion and Smithson Valley. Our girls played well. It was a new level of pressure and they handled it beautifully. I’m very proud of them. The improvement this year was astounding and I’m really grateful to them for their hard work,” said Tivy head coach Wes Hale.
Taylor Kubacak shot 79-81 (160), Ellie Harris 80-83 (163), Aby Hudsonpillar 88-84 (172), and Avery Freeman 87-95 (182).
Elyse Houdeshell played as an individual medalist since schools are limited to five for team purposes. Houdeshell was third among 10 such players with scores of 81-91 (172).
Tivy finished the first round in second place, going 317 compared to Smithson Valley’s No. 1 team that was at 320. The Rangers improved seven strokes on day two, rounding out at 313 while Tivy finished at 319 for the difference in positions.
Champion’s No. 1 team is this year’s district winner based on its final 626 score. Smithson Valley’s first team carded 633, and Tivy was in with 636.
Remaining team standings were Champion-II (713), Comal Pieper No. 1 (740), Pieper’s second group (921), and Smithson Valley’s second unit (928).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.