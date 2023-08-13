Pirates show strength in first scrimmage

COMFORT – Center Point’s first football scrimmage Friday, Aug. 11 resulted in some positives when the Pirates executed over two dozen plays on either side of the ball against Class 3A Comfort, according to Center Point head coach Mario Laque.
“The kids played hard, we moved the ball well and were just one block away several times from breaking big plays,” Laque said.
The Pirates and Bobcats spent their first series going 15 plays apiece on offense and defense before reducing that to 10 and 10 the second time around.
“It was a numbers game, but we held up in terms of strength and conditioning. SAC is paying off for us,” said Laque.
Comfort entered the scrimmage with 54 roster players, Center Point has 27. Enrollment figures for the upcoming first day of school are reportedly Center Point with 158 high schoolers, compared to 380 at Comfort.
“Clayton Forster (QB) saw some things on timing that went well. Our offense is adding new wrinkles this year. There is no flexbone. Our offensive line has to create more opportunities and a great take way is that we came out of the scrimmage healthy,” Laque said.
The Pirates travel west this Friday for a three-way scrimmage in Junction involving the Eagles, Pirates and Winters Blizzards.
Each team will get 24 offensive snaps and the same number on defense before working goal line drills.
