Lady Pirates down Knippa, fall to Medina

MEDINA – Center Point broke even in its first two September volleyball matches when the Lady Pirates lost to Medina, but beat Knippa.
The win over Knippa marked Center Point’s second win of the season. Center Point is 0-4 against Medina.
Scores at Medina on Tuesday, Sep. 5 favored the Lady ‘Cats 25-15, 25-14, 25-19. In prior road action Friday, Sep. 1 Center Point handled Knippa 25-15, 14-25, 25-15, 25-20.
Combined stats lines for the matches had Jasmine Pena with 31 assists, 30 service points, and five aces, Maria Diaz led the team with 11 kills, Daniela Fuentes blocked seven balls, and Christina Reyes made 19 digs.
LADY PIRATES VOLLEYBALL BOXSCORES
@ Medina, Tuesday, Sep. 5
Medina over Center Point 25-15, 25-14, 25-19
@ Knippa, Friday, Sep. 1
Center Point over Knippa 25-15, 14-25, 25-15, 25-20
Combined Stat Leaders for Center Point (both matches)– Kills: Maria Diaz 11, Cobee Beckerson, Daniela Fuentes 8, Isela Martinez 4, Jasmine Pena, Christina Reyes 1; Aces: Pena 5, Fuentes, Reyes 3, Lily Mosty 2, Beckerson 1; Assists: Pena 31, Martinez, Fuentes 1; Blocks: Fuentes 7, Martinez 3, Beckerson 1; Digs: Reyes 19, Briana Camacho 17, Pena 15, Mosty 12, Diaz 10, Beckerson 7, Jocelin Casillas 4; Service Points: Pena 30, Fuentes 23, Reyes 21, Mosty 18, Diaz 15, Martinez 5,
