OLH XC ends season at state meet

WACO – Our Lady of the Hills’ cross country season ended on a positive note at Monday’s TAPPS State Meet when Francis Arredondo, Demetrios Lambdin, and Maya Mein competed in Class 3A races
Lambdin, a senior in his only year of competition, came in 32nd out of 114 entries. He ran his second fastest time true 5K time of the year (19:57).
Francis, a freshman, was 93rd in the same race at 25:11, and of the 21 runners he beat 18 were upperclassmen and the other three were freshmen.
Mein ran her best two-mile best tie of the season and was ahead of 14 other competitors by finishing 70th in 19:31.
