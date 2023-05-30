Center Point athletes compete in STCA All-Star events

PLEASANTON – Four Center Point High School athletes represented CPISD athletics, and the community, in one final round of competitions held the week before graduation when they were involved in all-star games as part of South Texas Coaches Association events Saturday, May 20 at Pleasanton ISD’s athletic complex.
Iris Lozano took the court in volleyball while Derrick Dominguez, Alexis Hernandez, and Gabe Ceniceros suited up for football.
“These four seniors were our first representatives for Center Point to these all-star games. We are all very proud of them. They made some new friends, and represented our community very well,” said CPISD Athletic Director and head football coach Mario Laque.
“All four of our kids held their own. Iris was a starter and was very competitive. Iris assisted in several points. Our boys didn’t back down from any challenge, and gave better than they got. The football game saw our boys playing for the West, and fight back from a 16-point deficit to tie the game with 30 seconds left to force overtime. The East ended up winning in OT. It was an amazing game,” Laque said.
“Iris was in the starting lineup. She had a couple of solo blocks, and a few assisted blocks. It was great seeing her on the court again,” said Center Point head volleyball Coach Lovey Ortiz.
The West volleyball team was defeated in the best of three match.
“It felt so good to be able to represent Center Point. It felt like a dream being selected to go play and represent our school one last time. Everyone went on the floor competing, and I gave it a good effort since it was my last time playing. The all-stars had to come together without knowing each other and give it our all as a team. I felt honored to play against some of the best athletes in Texas,” said Lozano.
“It felt amazing representing Center Point one last time. I have grown up in Center Point my whole life, and it felt like a dream to be able to be one of a few selected to go represent not only our school but our community. It felt great competing with some of the best athletes from South Central Texas. We all went to compete and the game gave us just that opportunity. We had to earn our respect from each other. At the end of the day we all considered each other brothers,” said Hernandez.
“It felt great representing Center Point one last time knowing we had a whole community on our back. At first I was nervous, but with the practices and then the game it made me realize that we are just as good as the schools we played against and with,” Ceniceros said.
