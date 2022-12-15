Antler JV, freshmen sweep Cornerstone

Tivy captured one nailbiter and took a dominant decision in another game when the junior varsity and freshmen Antlers swept Cornerstone in games preceding the varsity victory.
Junior Varsity
The JV won 77-74 after owning the first and second quarters, only to have Cornerstone turn the tables in the third and fourth.
Tivy led by eight points after one quarter, five at halftime and 13 when the fourth period started.
Mason Houston scored 29 points for the Antler JV.
Sam Ibarra added in 20 and Andrew Valenzuela was good for 10.
Jackson Way (9), Maurice King (5) and Izaiah Vega (4) put in the remaining points of a game where both teams combined for 18 three-pointers.
Tivy popped seven of the games three-pointers.
Freshmen
Tivy won the freshman game 68-33.
President Calamaco led the way with 22 points.
Alan Viera scored an even dozen, while George Eastland added 11.
More scoring contributions were by Anthony Sanchez (5), Jeremiah Wright (4), Khaleb Ortiz (4), Terrance Davis (2), Dan Guerrero (2), Davis Caraway (2), Angel Puno (2), and Anthony Montoya (2).
