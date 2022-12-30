Lady Antlers sweep first day, fall to Boerne in final tourney game

BOERNE – Tivy had more turnovers than points when the Lady Antlers' nine-game winning streak was broken by Boerne, 53-13, in Day 2 girls’ basketball tournament action in Boerne ISD’s event Wednesday, Dec. 28.
The Lady Antlers (13-3) committed 20 giveaways and the team’s usually stout defense was gouged for 18 points in the first quarter and 20 more in the third quarter by the Lady Greyhounds, who moved to 19-1 for the season.
Solaya Gorham dropped in six points for Tivy, followed by Maddie Fielder with three and My Tran Dang and Riley Dill at two apiece. Tivy finished tourney play 2-1.
Sweep on Day 1
The Lady Antlers ran their winning streak to nine games after posting two wins in opening day action on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the Boerne ISD Basketball Tournament when they blew away Floresville and eased past Katy Taylor.
Tivy, 13-2 overall after each victory, was never threatened in a 56-14 decision over Floresville while holding Floresville to single digits in each quarter, and receiving scoring contributions from 10 Lady Antlers.
Riley Dill finished with 14 points, 14 rebounds, and four assists.
More points were from Desiree Abrigo (7), Syrie Nicolas (7), Solaya Gorham (6), Addie Kincaid (5), Emma Schumacher (5), Desire Alvarado (4), Maddie Fiedler (4), Jacie Wright (3), and Leila Rodriguez (1).
Schumacher co-led defensive rebounding with Dill at six pulldowns and Abrigo’s four assists shared those honors with Dill. Gorham topped steals with four.
Against Class 6A Katy Taylor, Tivy trailed 19-16 at halftime before defensive pressure limited the Mustangs to nine points in each of the final two quarters for what turned into Tivy’s 42-37 victory. Dill tossed in 16 points for Tivy, had 11 rebounds, eight steals, and four assists.
Kyra Wheatfall scored nine, all on three-point shots. Six points each were courtesy of Nicolas and Gorham, two each came from Kincaid and Rodriguez, and Schumacher had one.
Tivy’s remaining games are all District 26-5A contests and the team is at San Antonio Wagner on Friday.
LADY ANTLERS BOXSCORE
Boerne ISD Basketball Tournament
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Boerne 53, Tivy 13
Tivy – 4 3 2 4 -- 13
Boerne -- 18 5 20 10 -- 53
Tivy – Solaya Gorham 3-0-0-6, Maddie Fiedler 1-0-1-3, Riley Dill 0-0-2-2, My Tran Dang 1-0-0-2
Boerne – Aaron 8-0-3-19, Jeanna Ruede 0-3-0-9, Jamie Ruede 3-1-0-9, Smith 3-0-0-6, Salinas 1-0-2-4, Cobb 1-0-0-2, Fox 1-0-0-2, King 0-0-2-2
Halftime: Boerne 23, Tivy 7
Free Throws: Tivy – 3 of 6 (50-percent); Boerne -- 7 of 8 (87.5-percent)
3-pointers: Boerne – Jeanna Ruede (3), Jamie Ruede (12)
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Tivy 56, Floresville 14
Tivy – 17 16 9 14 -- 56
Floresville -- 2 2 3 7 -- 14
Tivy – Riley Dill 6-0-2-14, Desiree Abrigo 2-1-0-7, Syrie Nicolas 2-0-3-7, Solaya Gorham 3-0-0-6, Addie Kincaid 1-1-0-5, Emma Schumacher 1-1-0-5, Maddie Fiedler 2-0-0-4, Desire Alvarado 1-0-2-4, Jacie Wright 1-0-1-3, Leilah Rodriguez 0-0-1-1
Floresville – Flores 4-0-1-9, Hiprio 0-1-0-3, Huran 1-0-0-2,
Halftime: Tivy 33, Floresville 14
Free Throws: Tivy -- 9 of 18 (50-percent); Floresville -- 1 of 3 (33.3-percent)
3-pointers: Tivy – Abrigo (1), Kincaid (1), Schumacher (1); Floresville – Hiprio (1)
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Tivy 42, Katy Taylor 37
Tivy – 11 5 12 14 -- 42
Katy Taylor -- 15 4 9 9 -- 37
Tivy – Riley Dill 6-0-4-16, Kyra Wheatfall 0-3-0-9, Syrie Nicolas 3-0-0-6, Solaya Gorham 3-0-0-6, Maddie Fiedler 1-0-0-2, Leilah Rodriguez 0-0-2-2, Emma Schumacher 0-0-1-1
Katy Taylor – Scherpereel 3-2-0-12, Elegores 0-3-0-9, Upshaw 1-0-3-5, Hart 2-0-0-4, Filoiali 2-0-0-4, St. Denis 1-0-1-3
Halftime: Katy Taylor 19, Tivy 16
Free Throws: Tivy -- 7 of 18 (41.1-percent); Katy Taylor -- 4 of 6 (66.6-percent)
3-pointers: Tivy – Wheatfall (3); Katy Taylor – Elegores (3), Scherpereel (2)
