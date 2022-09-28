Lady Hawks fall to Concordia as second round of loop play begins

Our Lady of the Hills lost to one of District 5-2A’s top volleyball teams when Round Rock Concordia left Cailloux Gymnasium with a win Tuesday.
Scores went 5-25, 11-25, 11-25 against the Lady Hawks who fell to 1-7 in district while the Cardinals got their league mark to 6-2.
Taylor Bloom had four kills and two blocks, Maya Mein had seven assists, and Jess Mendiola had six digs to pace OLH in those categories.
The first set was tied 2-2, but Concordia went on a 10-point serving spree. OLH’s final point came when Emily Engerran made a kill shot.
In set two, OLH was up 2-0, tied the Cardinals twice, and stayed competitive until five consecutive service points raised the score to 22-10.
“We showed some fire and kind of came back, but just did not sustain it,” said OLH head coach McKenzie Dimery.
The third set was also knotted twice, and OLH was within 5-9 when another series of serves propelled the Cardinals in front 13-5. Another long run late, had Concordia ahead 22-10.
The match began second round district action.
OLH has three of its final five matches at home, including two straight to end the year.
JV success
OLH’s junior varsity won in two sets, 25-17, 25-23. Engerran had three kills and two blocks, Savannah Kleespies had six aces, and Jasmin Guzman had seven digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.