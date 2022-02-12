Hawks down Castle Hills 4-0

Less than great Saturday weather did little to dampen efforts of Our Lady of the Hills, which took down San Antonio Castle Hills 4-0 in TAPPS district soccer played at the Kerrville Soccer Complex.
Stefan Sirianni continued to rack up goals by collecting three against the Eagles, giving him eight in OLH’s last five games. Sirianni’s latest scores came on three shots at goal.
Cris Angel had the other goal for the Hawks, who are 4-2 in their district and 4-5 overall.
Alexis Peak had three assists and was one of five players taking shots at Castle Hills. Edgar Rodelo and Jude Hueber were the others in addition to Peak, Sirianni and Angel.
Hayden Juenke performed four saves in front of the Hawks' goal.
“Conditions were rough, but our players adjusted and created opportunities to score like we did,” said OLH head coach Lance Carlile.
Saturday’s game against Castle Hills was originally scheduled in January, but COVID-19 issues forced the postponement.
The Hawks and Eagles are due to play again Thursday at KSC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.