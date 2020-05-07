Center Point will hold two events to honor Pirates and Lady Pirates for their athletic accomplishments, and both will be as non-virtual as can be managed due to some social-distancing guidelines still in place.
One event to be held Tuesday, May 12 will recognize all high school boys, and another on Wednesday, May 13 will honor the girls.
Both evenings will begin at 7 p.m. in the parking lot at Pirates Stadium. Athletes, parents, and supporters will be required to stay in their vehicles, and coaches will be appropriately distanced and situated on a large flatbed trailer at the front of the group.
“This way there is some closure for the athletes,” said Center Point Athletic Director Guy “Bubba” Walters.
