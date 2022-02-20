Antler duo wins tennis title

FREDDERICKSBURG – Tivy’s boys’ double team of Ernest Chedzoy and Braden Stehling won first place at the Billie Varsity Invitational Tennis Tournament on Saturday to cap a solid showing for the program.
Micah Garrett and Luke Green earned consolation finals boys’ doubles. Aiden Chaney was in the consolation finals for boys singles. Evan Salinas and Sara Bowers placed fifth overall in mixed doubles.
A trip to Calallen is on tap Friday and Tivy’s next tournament will be its own slated March 10.
