Pirates can't contain Longhorns

Center Point managed five defensive stops against Harper in Friday’s football game between the two District 14-2A Division-I teams, but the Longhorns scored on five other series' enroute to handing Center Point a 35-9 homecoming setback.
Center Point slid to 2-6 for the season and 0-3 in district, while Harper moved up to 7-1 and 2-1.
A turnover set the tone early when the Pirates received the opening kickoff, but fumbled the ball away a few plays later, which allowed the Longhorns to score when Braden Strickland took the ball in from the eight with 7:23 showing. Bryson Lake’s extra point kick gave Harper a 7-0 lead.
Center Point followed on its next series by being forced into one of its seven punts on the night, which resulted in Harper moving 52 yards in only six plays, capping off the march at 3:08 in the first when Ethan Garrett caught a 10-yard pass from Strickland. Zane Schubert converted the two point try.
Clayton Thomas opened the second quarter on a positive for the Pirates when he intercepted Strickland and set up the offense at Center Point’s 33-yard line. Unfortunately, an illegal blocking penalty wound up moving the Pirates backwards to their own 19 and another punt.
After forcing Harper’s first punt of the game, Alvaro Bustamante’s return gave the Pirates their initial possession inside Longhorn territory at the 43 yardline before penalties and tackles for losses pushed Center Point back go its own 35 yardline, from where Bustamante punted again.
Harper drove 65 yards for its third touchdown that came when Garrett caught another pass from Strickland, one that covered 42 yards, and with 4:14 before the half Harper led 21-0 after the PAT kick missed its mark.
Following Harper’s third score, Center Point mounted one of its most impressive drives of the past several games, and concluded an eight play, 64-yard march when Bustamante plunged over from the 1-yard line with only 10 ticks on the first half clock. Bustamante kicked the extra point and the Pirates trailed 21-7 at the break.
Center Point’s big play on its scoring drive came when Logan Burley competed a 46-yard pass to Derrick Dominguez. The two teamed later in the game for 13 yards as Center Point attempted a season high 15 passes and completed two. Dominguez’ yardage was a season high for any Pirate, as were Burley’s attempts and yards.
Ground-wise, however, the Pirates were limited well below their per game rushing average of 164 yards. Harper’s defense held Center Point to only 35 yards on 23 attempts. Alexis Hernandez gained 24 yards on 10 carries and passed the 600-yard level for the year. Hernandez now has 615 yards.
“Harper showed so many defensive looks and we added a few things to what we normally try and do. Some of our stuff worked and some did not,” said Center Point head coach Damian Van Winkle.
Center Point’s defense held Harper on downs right before halftime, and made two consecutive halts later in the second half, but at times had no answers for Schubert. who gouged his way to 149 rushing yards on 20 carries.
Schubert scored twice in the second half on runs of two yards and one yard. His final TD capped an impressive 90-yard drive after Bustamante had pinned the Longhorns at their own 10 yardline. Bustamante’s punt average was a season high 33.8.
Schubert’s last TD raised the score to 33-7, and the ensuing try for two was fumbled, which allowed Thomas to scoop and score from 98 yards out for two points.
Harper’s try at one more TD was nullified with 19 seconds in the game when Steven Arreola recovered a Longhorns’ fumble at Center Point’s one. With 10 seconds left, however the entire Harper defensive line swarmed Burley in the endzone for a safety.
Center Point goes to Johnson City on Friday in search of its first district win, and closes out the season the following week against Brackettville at Pirates Stadium.
