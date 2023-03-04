Antlers dominate at Bandera Relays

BANDERA – Tivy swept all three relay races and set 10 personal records when winning the varsity boys’ team championship at the Bandera Bulldogs track and field meet held Wednesday, March 2.
The Antlers scored 133 1/2 points to outdistance Uvalde (108 1/2), Lytle (105), Devine (89), Hondo (74), Bandera (66), and Pearsall (6).
Cade Jones, Rocky De Leon, Tate Fahey, and Aidan Varwig won the 4x100 with a time of 44.2.
Jones, De Leon, and Fahey teamed with Cayden Brown to win the 4x200 in 1:32.
Brown, Christian Stahl, Fahey, and Varwig ran the 4x400 to a winning time of 3:33.
“The 4x100 shaved off a quarter second, the 4x200 shaved off almost one and a half seconds, and the 4x400 shaved off over six seconds,” said Tivy head coach Cody Taylor.
PRs established by first place victories came from Nick Landrum’s 55.51 in the 400 meters, and Treves Hyde high jumping with 5-10.
Stahl was second in the 400 where he timed a PR of 55.62. Varwig was second on the 200, also with a PR coming at 23.24. Adam Chancellor’s second place long jump of 17-9 is a PR for him.
Third place De Leon set his own PR in the 200 (23.43), and did likewise in the high jump where he placed sixth.
Evan Peschel placed third in the 110 high hurdles (19:03), and did PR in the 300s where he ran fifth (49.09).
Another field event PR was credited Jacob Genoves who pole vaulted 9-0 for sixth place.
Maddux Scogin gave Tivy another track PR when he timed 10:34 for fourth in the 3200, and Hunter Evans was sixth in the same race. Stahl also pointed with sixth in the 80
Tivy’s points were broken down between 80 coming from first places, 32 from seconds, 12 from thirds, 2 from fourths, and 3 1/ from sixths.
The Antlers travel to Comal Davenport for their next competition on Thursday, March 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.