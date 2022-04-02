Antlers take fifth place at Antler Relays

Tivy posted one first place, medaled in six other events, and finished fifth in the varsity boys’ division at the 47th Charlie Dobbs-Antlers Relays held Thursday at Antler Stadium.
Ethan Wrase mined gold for Tivy by winning the 1600 meters race in a time of 4:42.22, accounting for 10 of Tivy’s 74 points. The race was one of the most competitive at the meet based on the top four times that read, after Ethan Wrase, 4:42.50, 4:42.69 an 4:42.97.
Conner Ramsey and Bo Buchanan chipped in with second place field event points worth six apiece when Ramsey tossed the shot 49-7, and Buchanan pole vaulted 14-0.
Ethan Wrase was third in the 800 at 1:57, and more bronze medals were earned by Gabe Fjellstad in the 400 (54.25), Treves Hyde in high jump (5-10) and by the 4x100 relay with legs of Julian Rhodes, Tate Fahey, Will Robinson an Aidan Varwig.
Luke Wrase ran fourth in the 1600 when he had 4:42.97, and Cayden Brown came in fourth in the 300 hurdles (44.47).
Rhodes, Fahey, Robinson and Varwig teamed up to run 1:34 in the 4x200 which was fifth, and Talan Hyde ran 17.22 for fifth in the 110-high hurdles.
Rounding out Tivy points were Cade Jones sixth in the 400 (55.65), Fjellstad running 2:05 for sixth in the 800, and the 4x400 turning 3:36 for sixth with members Fjellstad, Luke Johnston, Varwig and Ethan Wrase.
Scoring in 11 of 17 events accounted for 74 points which placed Tivy ahead of Comal ISD schools Canyon Lake (53) and Peiper (41) as well as Boerne Geneva (1).
Wimberley edged Fredericksburg 130-124 for the championship, followed by Boerne with 113 and San Antonio Antonian at 81.
Tivy’s best junior varsity finisher was Santana Flores, who was second in the 3200 in a time of 11:31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.