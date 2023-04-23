Werlein takes third place at TAPPS state tournament

WACO – OLH's Kendra Werlein brought home the third place medal in girls’ singles from the TAPPS 2A State Tennis Tournament, capping the season for the Lady Hawks and Hawks.
Werlein battled through two opponents at the tourney that was played Wednesday and Thursday, April 19-20, and was the only OLH participant to get past the first round.
Werlein took three sets to get by Shana Mani from Alcin School 1-6, 6-4, 10-5. In her second match Werlein went another three sets to defeat Sydney Robinett of Christian Life Preparatory 7-5, 6-7,10-8. In her third match Weirlein was stopped by Brynlee Dalley of All Saints Episcopal, and Dalley eventually lost in the championship match.
Emily Engerran and Maya Mein also found tough going against an All Saints Episcopal duo when they were bounced in the first round of girls’ doubles.
Hayden Juenke and Francis Arredondo dropped their first round boys’ doubles match to a tandem from Dallas International School which wound up winning the state championship.
Ben Lohmeyer lost to Aaron Mauldin of Abilene Christian School in first round boys’ singles action.
