SAN ANTONIO – The slim margin for reaching the TAPPS volleyball playoffs slipped away for Our Lady of the Hills on Monday during the Lady Hawks' three-set setback against Keystone by scores of 16-25, 19-25, 16-25.
The match was makeup action from one that was previously postponed two weeks earlier because of COVID-related precautions taken by the San Antonio based school. A win might have placed OLH in the third seed position from District 6, but the loss assuredly did so and ended the season for OLH, which went 2-7 overall and 0-6 in district.
In their finale, however the Lady Hawks showed much improvement from just four days prior when they hosted Keystone (October 22) and lost in three sets, but by margins 13, 7, and 18 points.
“We competed so much better than the first time we played them,” said OLH head coach Alison Sheriff.
Lucy Fritz came up with 11 kills and six digs in her final game. Akemi Gutierrez and Jess Mendiola had 11 digs each, Fey Jung blocked five balls, and Hannah Briley had three digs and one kill.
Fritz is one of five seniors who graduate. The others are Catherine Westfall, Gracie Morris, Bri Alcorta, and Emily Sieker.
Gutierrez and Jung are juniors, while Mendiola, Briley, plus Ellie Cummings and Olivia Redix are sophomores returning next season after being varsity tested this year.
