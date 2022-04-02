Pirates struggle in Mason

MASON – Center Point was blanked 18-0 by Mason on Friday in a District 29-2A baseball game that saw the Punchers explode for 13 runs during the fourth and fifth innings.
The Pirates had five hits, two from Logan Burley and one each by Nick Zuercher, Joseph Fuentes and Derrick Dominguez.
Zuercher and Dominguez both pitched, combining for two strikeouts. Zuercher started and lasted two and two-thirds innings. Six Mason runs were charged as earned.
Center Point left six runners on base, with Fernando Rivera, Dominguez, and Casey Vincent on via walks.
Center Point is set to host San Saba on Friday to begin the second half of district action.
CENTER POINT v MASON – APRIL 1
R H E
CENTER POINT 0 0 0 0 0 x x -- 0 5 5
MASON 2 3 8 5 0 x x -- 18 13 0
LP: Z uercher
LOB: 6
