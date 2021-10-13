Spikes take down Billies

Hal Peterson Middle School football teams cleared the field of Fredericksburg at all levels in middle school games played Tuesday.
Spikes 8A
In Fredericksburg the eighth grade teams won by a combined score of 66-14.
The Spikes 8A team delivered a 38-8 win.
Tomas Arreola scored an offensive touchdown on a 15-yard run and took back a fumble for another touchdown.
Colin Rose ran 39, 86, and 10 yards for three touchdowns.
Braden Honeycutt intercepted two passes and ran one of those in for six points.
Extra point kicks came from Jake Zirkel..
Defensively, Zair Zapata recorded one tackle for loss and members of the Spikes 8C team came in and closed the game out strong by rushing for a first down and holding on defense with a tackle for loss by Gage Varwig.
Spikes 8B
HPMP 8B's team also dominated the Billies with a 28-6 win.
Justin Parker finished one series with a 2-yard TD run.
Hilton Bock’s 5-yard runs led to another score.
Daniel Vasquez had a fumble recovery on defense that he took to the house for a touchdown. Sebastian Gonzalez scored from 30 yards out for the final six points.
Bo Durr had a tackle for loss and the Spikes 8C team came in and played strong to run the clock out and get the win.
Spikes 7A
The Spikes 7A team defeated Fredericksburg 36-22 at Spikes Field.
The first TD came on a 35-yard reception by Jackson Kerth from Gavin Whelan.
Aiden Zavala scored twice with runs of 4 yards and 10 yards and kicked extra points.
Cooper Jaimes had a 10-yard run.
Connor Bloomer aided the offense with an 8-yard catch.
Spikes 7B
The HPMS 7B team won 18-13 in a game where all of Peterson’s scores came in the first half.
Madden Brooks went for 25 and 30 yards to reach the endzone.
Hudson McDowell sprinted 50 yards for the other touchdown.
The Spikes will face Boerne North on Tuesday, with the eighth grade teams hosting and seventh graders on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.